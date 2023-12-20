Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks Being Sexualized at a Young Age & Confronting a Director Who Told Her to 'Be Sexier'

Jennifer Love Hewitt is getting real about being sexualized as a young actress.

During an appearance on the Inside of You podcast, the 44-year-old Ghost Whisperer star shared that she once confronted a director who told her to “be sexier.”

She also opened up about how generally insecure she was back then.

“I didn’t feel self-confident,” Jennifer said. “I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time. I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was. I was 17 years old on the cover of Maxim, and I had no idea why I was on the cover of Maxim…I loved it. But why?”

When she was 23 years old and filming the movie Heartbreakers, the director told her, “We just need you to be sexier.” In response, Jennifer pulled him aside and said, “I don’t know what that means. I’m only 23.” She recalled that he had to help her navigate what “sexier” looked like.

The actress also commented on people idealizing her younger self and younger body.

“It’s weird for me when people are like, ‘That’s the girl that we wanted you to be,’” she reflected. “That girl was so insecure and so confused and trying her best. But this girl — who may not look [that] way — I like who I am. I feel good. I’m fine.”

These days, Jennifer doesn’t feel sexy all the time, but she has her “moments.”

She noted on the podcast, “There’s definitely times where I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh, dear god, what has happened?’ And there’s other times where I’m like, ‘She’s got it. She’s fine.’”

She recently denied getting any cosmetic procedures after assumptions she had a brow lift.

