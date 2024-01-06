Lily Gladstone Reveals What Makes 'Titanic' So Amazing (It's Not Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio!)

Lily Gladstone is a loud and proud super-fan of costar Leonardo DiCaprio‘s hit movie Titanic. However, she doesn’t think he’s the best part of the movie.

The 37-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon actress hasn’t shied away from discussing how much she loves Leonardo‘s movie. In fact, she even recently revealed that she bought it herself as a child using her allowance.

However, on the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, Lily revealed what she thought made the movie so good.

According to Lily, the breakout performance in Titanic is Kate Winslet‘s.

“I [got] the double box set from Toys R’ Us,” she recalled during a conversation with ET. “I got on the list early. I was in sixth grade, lived about two miles away from the Toys R’ Us. Mom was at work. Dad was at work, so I walked myself over… I’ve said this before.”

She continued, stressing, “I made that walk for Kate. Leo did great in the film, but I made that walk for Kate Winslet.”

“The whole story feels so epic because of how talented and committed and beautiful everybody involved was, so it’s fantastic,” she added, generously sharing the praise all around.

