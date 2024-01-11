Flavor Flav Makes History With New Song 'Every Where Man,' Used AI to Translate Song Into 20+ Different Languages

Flavor Flav is making music history with his new single “Every Where Man.”

The beloved rapper teamed up with Public Enemy partner Chuck D to create his new song, which was just released in more than 20 languages.

“With the assistance of new technology, the song has been translated into 27 different languages using the voices of Flavor Flav and Chuck D on translated tracks. We collaborated with artists around the world to get the rhythm and music right in each of the languages,” the duo’s reps said in a statement.

Flav worked with Sam Hollander at Harvard Business School’s Innovation Lab and partnered with the students to translate the song into various languages. They formed an artificial intelligence company, Harv Aid, and worked with artists all over the world to best translate and perform the song.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing this song to everyone everywhere. Chuck and I have worked together for a long time and it’s inspiring to have an incredible partner who always challenges you to create and innovate and we have something exciting here. We are just getting started on a big year in 2024,” Flav said.

