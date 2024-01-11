The Richest 'Mean Girls' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (& The Top Earner Amassed More Than $500 Million!)

Twenty years after its release, Mean Girls remains a classic teen movie that viewers continue to reference to this day. It’s just that fetch!

The movie’s hold on us hasn’t loosened an ounce, and we even recently saw most of the castmates get back together again to film a nostalgia-inducing tribute to the hit.

What made the movie a hit? Aside from an iconic script, the cast was also a very grool (great and cool combined, if you need a reminder) group made of rising stars and established talent. Many of them have gone on to enjoy lengthy careers in Hollywood and have amassed impressive fortunes while doing so.

But which member of Mean Girls is the wealthiest based on their estimated net worth?

Mean Girls is on our minds again ahead of the release of a new musical version. So we did some digging to answer that question and ranked the movie’s biggest stars based on how much they’re worth.

Find out who the richest Mean Girls stars are, ranked from lowest to highest based on their estimated net worth…