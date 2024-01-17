'When Calls The Heart' Season 11 - 15 Cast Members Expected to Return!

When Calls The Heart returns for another season on Hallmark Channel this year!

The long-running TV series was renewed for Season 11 before Season 10 even premiered last year.

“When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, told Deadline at the time. “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it’s only going to get bigger and better in season 11.”

There are so many fan favorite actors expected to return for the new season, which should premiere sometime in 2024.

Click inside to see which When Calls The Heart stars are back for Season 11…