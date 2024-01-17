'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Shocking Cast Exit Confirmed: Josh Stewart Won't Return as William LaMontagne Jr.

A Criminal Minds exit has just been confirmed.

If you don’t know Criminal Minds: Evolution will get a second season on Paramount+, and we are now aware that Josh Stewart, who played detective William LaMontagne Jr. since season 2 of the CBS drama, is not coming back. He confirmed the news on social media.

A fan asked if he’d be back for another season of the Paramount+ drama, to which he responded, “No sadly, my days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over. You guys have been the absolute best.”

