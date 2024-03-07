J Balvin Gives Hist Honest Review of Tesla Cybertruck, Expresses His Concerns While Driving the Futuristic Car

J Balvin is driving around in a Tesla Cybertruck these days, but he’s not sure it’s the safest vehicle out there.

The 38-year-old Colombian singer was spotted leaving Record Plant Recording Studios in his futuristic EV on Monday (March 4) in Los Angeles.

Balvin, who was wearing an unreleased look from the new Vetements collection, chatted with TMZ about Cybertruck safety issues.

“They should do something to lessen the speed of it,” Balvin said. “It should have an extra sound because it’s not the same as the fuel that you can feel the energy is right there. You can’t hear it.”

Balvin‘s message to Elon Musk is, “Put some sound on the speed. The sound system is amazing, but put some sound on the speed.”

