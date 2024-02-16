Lady Gaga Spotted Getting Into a Tesla CyberTruck After Malibu Coffee Run

Lady Gaga is driving into the future in a Tesla CyberTruck!

The 37-year-old singer and actress was spotted getting into one of the futuristic cars after picking up some coffee-to-go on Thursday afternoon (February 15) in Malibu, Calif.

Gaga was seen wearing a shirt that featured one of her dogs on it. So sweet!

It’s a busy time right now for Gaga, who has shared some cryptic updates from the recording studio amid sessions for a possible new album. Fans have even started predicting that she will re-team with a huge star very soon.

In the meantime, Gaga has an exciting movie being released this year and new photos were just unveiled.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Lady Gaga on her coffee run in a CyberTruck…