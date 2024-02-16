TikTok Star Teresa Smith, aka Queenzzielocthevoice, Has Passed Away: Best Known for 'What Was I Made For?' Covers

TikTok star Teresa Smith, best known as her username Queenzzielocthevoice, has sadly passed away.

Teresa was known for her covers of Billie Eilish‘s Oscar-nominated song “What Was I Made For?” and the way she would sing the lyrics “all the enjoyment” as “although enjoyment.”

On her website, Teresa‘s bio said, “Hello my name is Queenzzielocthevoice I’m a singer songwriter from Georgia. I write I sing all types of music and I’m a very creative person. I was born with a gift at a early age. I have a lot of haters that don’t like me and they’re jealous of me. That takes my songs on TikTok very jealous of me talk about me like a dog, defamation of character but I still hold my head up high because nobody can’t stop me.”

Teresa‘s death as announced by her daughter Yolundria.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that my mother The Icon, The Diva, Miss Teresa Smith also known as ‘Queezielocthevoice’ has suddenly passed away. Teresa has been loved by millions of family, friends and followers,” she said in a GoFundMe page statement.

Yolundria is raising money for funeral and traveling expenses to make sure Teresa can be buried with her son who passed away at age 15.

You can donate now at GoFundMe.com.