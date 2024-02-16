Jung Kook Bares Abs, Full Calvin Klein Campaign Released - See the Photos!

Jung Kook is starring in a new fashion campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans and he’s putting his abs on display!

The 26-year-old singer, best known as one of the members of BTS, was photographed by Mert Alas for the new campaign.

The brand said, “The latest Calvin Klein Jeans collection infuses wardrobe essentials with the brand’s youthful energy and distinctive minimal design codes: the 90s Straight Fit Jeans offer a nostalgic take on the quintessential denim silhouette, and the Oversized Monogram T-shirt upgrades a closet staple with a tonal take on the iconic Calvin Klein monogram logo.”

Jung Kook took over New York City’s Grand Central Station for the photo shoot. BTS actually performed in the iconic train station back in 2020.

Check out more photos in the gallery…