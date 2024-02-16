Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Woman Killed at Chiefs Victory Parade

Taylor Swift made a major donation to the family of the woman who was killed during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

22 people, including nine children, were injured during the parade and Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed. She was a radio DJ and mother of two. Her adult son was also shot and one of her cousins was injured during the shooting.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Lopez-Galvan’s family with the goal of raising $75,000.

Taylor sent in two separate donations of $50,000, which can be seen on the GoFundMe page right now. The fundraiser has brought in over $200,000 as of Friday morning.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote with the donations.

