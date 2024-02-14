Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Break Their Silence After Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade Shooting

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are speaking out after the deadly shooting at their victory parade.

On Wednesday (February 14), the Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating their 2024 Super Bowl victory with a parade throughout downtown Kansas City, Missouri, which was attended by close a million fans.

At the end of the parade, shots were fired near Union Station, resulting in at least 22 people injured and killing one person.

After the shooting, Patrick and Travis both took to their Twitter accounts to react to the incident.

Keep reading to find out more…“Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” Patrick tweeted.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

On his own account, Travis tweeted, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

As of right now, it appears as if none of the Chiefs players were injured.

You can find out more about the shooting here.