30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Lots of actors get their starts on soap operas and we’re taking a look at all of the famous actors who appeared on General Hospital before getting their big breaks elsewhere.

General Hospital has been airing on ABC since 1963 and just celebrated its 61st anniversary on April 1.

While many of the actors on the show have remained in their roles for decades, many celebs got their start on the soap opera and eventually broke into the world of film and primetime television.

Stars like James Franco, Chandra Wilson, Elizabeth Taylor, and more have had guest arcs on General Hospital after they were already famous, so we’re not including them here.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the actors who were on General Hospital before becoming famous…