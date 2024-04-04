Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, & 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom &amp; More Are Among The Reasons!)

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 8:39 pm
By JJ Staff

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Continue Here »

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Lots of actors get their starts on soap operas and we’re taking a look at all of the famous actors who appeared on General Hospital before getting their big breaks elsewhere.

General Hospital has been airing on ABC since 1963 and just celebrated its 61st anniversary on April 1.

While many of the actors on the show have remained in their roles for decades, many celebs got their start on the soap opera and eventually broke into the world of film and primetime television.

Stars like James Franco, Chandra Wilson, Elizabeth Taylor, and more have had guest arcs on General Hospital after they were already famous, so we’re not including them here.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the actors who were on General Hospital before becoming famous…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: AJ Michalka, Amber Tamblyn, Annie Ilonzeh, Antonio Sabato Jr, Bridgit Mendler, Chrissie Fit, Darby Stanchfield, Demi Moore, EG, Erin Cahill, Eva Longoria, Extended, General Hospital, Jaime Ray Newman, Jen Lilley, John O'Hurley, John Stamos, Jonathan Jackson, Kristin Davis, Leonard Nimoy, Mark Hamill, Meghan Markle, Nathan Parsons, Nazanin Boniadi, Nia Peeples, Nikki Cox, Ricky Martin, Ryan Paevey, Samantha Logan, Slideshow, Tia Carrere, Tuc Watkins, tyne daly, Vanessa Marcil