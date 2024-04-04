8 'Harry Potter' Child Actors Are Now Parents (1 of Them Shared Big Baby News Last Month!)

It might feel like just yesterday, but the Harry Potter film franchise ended with The Deathly Hallows Part 2 all the way back in 2011. Thirteen years later, Hogwarts’ most talented young witches and wizards are all grown up.

While so many of us remember the franchise’s actors as the fresh-faced children they were at the very start of their careers, the reality is that many of them are now adults with little witches and wizards of their own.

In fact, eight co-stars who played students at Hogwarts have welcomed children in recent years. Two of those are first-time parents who shared big news in 2023. Another provided a big family update even more recently.

We gathered all of the Hogwarts parents together for you here to check out!

Scroll through a list of seven Harry Potter stars who have had children in the years since the movies finished up…