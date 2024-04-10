Top Stories
Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 9:42 pm
By JJ Staff

Tom Hiddleston Honored with Virtuoso Award at Miami Film Festival 2024!

Tom Hiddleston is being honored!

The 43-year-old Loki actor made an appearance at the 2024 Miami Film Festival on Tuesday night (April 9) held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami, Florida.

During the event, Tom was presented with the festival and Variety’s “Virtuoso Award for his career in film, television, and theater.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s the most profound honor to be here. I’m so grateful to Variety and the Miami Film Festival and Miami Dade College for inviting me,” Tom said, via WSVN.

In another recent interview, Tom addressed the future of Loki after he seemingly announced that he was done playing the Marvel character.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Tom Hiddleston at the film festival…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Tom Hiddleston