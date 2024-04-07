Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 07, 2024 at 4:37 pm
By JJ Staff

Tom Hiddleston Says He's 'Proud' of 'Loki' Season 2, Addresses if Show Will Continue

Tom Hiddleston Says He's 'Proud' of 'Loki' Season 2, Addresses if Show Will Continue

Tom Hiddleston is opening up about the future of Loki.

The Marvel Disney+ series premiered in 2021 and aired its second season in late 2023 Tom has portrayed the titular God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011.

The actor recently addressed the show’s success and the possibility of a third season.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m really proud of [Loki season 2]. We had a great time making it,” Tom told Variety at the Hulu on Disney+ launch event on Friday (April 5).

On if the series will continue, Tom voiced his thoughts.

“I truly don’t know,” he admitted. “There have been other times when I thought it was the end and I’ve been mistaken, but if this is the end, I’m so proud of where we ended up.”

If you missed it, Tom Hiddleston revealed which MCU character he wants Loki to fight next.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Loki, Marvel, Television, Tom Hiddleston