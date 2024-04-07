Tom Hiddleston Says He's 'Proud' of 'Loki' Season 2, Addresses if Show Will Continue

Tom Hiddleston is opening up about the future of Loki.

The Marvel Disney+ series premiered in 2021 and aired its second season in late 2023 Tom has portrayed the titular God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011.

The actor recently addressed the show’s success and the possibility of a third season.

“I’m really proud of [Loki season 2]. We had a great time making it,” Tom told Variety at the Hulu on Disney+ launch event on Friday (April 5).

On if the series will continue, Tom voiced his thoughts.

“I truly don’t know,” he admitted. “There have been other times when I thought it was the end and I’ve been mistaken, but if this is the end, I’m so proud of where we ended up.”

