Lady Gaga Enjoys West Hollywood Sunshine While Visiting a Friend

Lady Gaga is stepping out in the sunny weather!

The 38-year-old singer and actress was spotted out and about visiting a friend on Sunday (April 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Gaga wore a long black coat and carried a large Bottega Veneta purse during her outing.

The star’s next film Joker: Folie à Deux is gearing up for its promotional cycle! Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Harley Quinn.

The Joker sequel, which contains lots of musical elements, will release later this year. Take a look at the first poster here!

