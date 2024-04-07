Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 07, 2024 at 5:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Lady Gaga Enjoys West Hollywood Sunshine While Visiting a Friend

Lady Gaga Enjoys West Hollywood Sunshine While Visiting a Friend

Lady Gaga is stepping out in the sunny weather!

The 38-year-old singer and actress was spotted out and about visiting a friend on Sunday (April 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Gaga wore a long black coat and carried a large Bottega Veneta purse during her outing.

The star’s next film Joker: Folie à Deux is gearing up for its promotional cycle! Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Harley Quinn.

The Joker sequel, which contains lots of musical elements, will release later this year. Take a look at the first poster here!

Find out how much Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are getting paid for Joker 2!

If you missed it, Lady Gaga seemingly teased new music coming this year!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Lady Gaga in West Hollywood…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lady Gaga