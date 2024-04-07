Apr 07, 2024 at 6:35 pm
The Richest '7th Heaven' Stars, Ranked According to Net Worth (There's a Huge Gap Between No. 1 & No. 2)
The stars of 7th Heaven are worth a lot of money!
Premiering in 1996, the WB series ran until 2007. Over its 11 seasons, 7th Heaven saw many actors take on roles, and some of them are extremely famous today!
We’ve rounded up the estimated net worth of each star in the main cast.
Browse through the slideshow to discover the richest 7th Heaven stars…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: 7th Heaven, Ashlee Simpson, Barry Watson, Beverly Mitchell, Catherine Hicks, David Gallagher, EG, evergreen, Extended, Haylie Duff, Jessica Biel, Mackenzie Rosman, Net Worth, Rachel Blanchard, Slideshow, Stephen Collins, Television, Tyler Hoechlin