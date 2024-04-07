Trisha Yearwood & Jane Seymour Arrive for CMT Music Awards 2024 Ahead of Special Recognition

Trisha Yearwood sparkles on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The 59-year-old singer was seen arriving with her sister Beth Bernard by her side!

Trisha is set to be honored with the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award for her work with Habitat for Humanity, Dottie’s Yard, American Cancer Society and more.

For her special honor, Jane Seymour will be taking the stage to present Trisha with the award.

Trisha will also be performing!

Find out who else will be hitting the stage to present awards and performances.

In case you missed it, check out the full list of this year’s nominees!

If you didn’t know, you can currently catch Trisha and her husband Garth Brooks in their Prime Video reality series Friends In Low Places, which documents the process of opening their Nashville bar of the same name.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Trisha Yearwood and Jane Seymour at the CMT Music Awards…