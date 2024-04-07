CMT Music Awards 2024 Performers & Presenters List: Full Celebrity Lineup Announced!
The performers and presenters for tonight’s 2024 CMT Music Awards have been announced!
This year, the show will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini. Tune in to CBS tonight to see the show live!
The lineup of performers includes country legends, as well as fun list of celeb guests who will be presenting. Presenters include actors and actresses, singers, and more.
This year, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney all lead the pack with three nominations each. See the full list of nominations right here.
Performers
Toby Keith tribute performance: Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar with Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemons
NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis
Old Dominion featuring Megan Moroney
Parker McCollum featuring Brittney Spencer
Presenters
Parmalee
