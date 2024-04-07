CMT Music Awards 2024 Performers & Presenters List: Full Celebrity Lineup Announced!

The performers and presenters for tonight’s 2024 CMT Music Awards have been announced!

This year, the show will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini. Tune in to CBS tonight to see the show live!

The lineup of performers includes country legends, as well as fun list of celeb guests who will be presenting. Presenters include actors and actresses, singers, and more.

This year, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney all lead the pack with three nominations each. See the full list of nominations right here.

Keep reading to find out more…

Scroll down to see everyone performing and presenting tonight…

Performers

Bailey Zimmerman

Toby Keith tribute performance: Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar with Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemons

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Little Big Town and Sugarland

Megan Moroney

NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis

Old Dominion featuring Megan Moroney

Parker McCollum featuring Brittney Spencer

Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood

Presenters

Amber Riley

Billy Bob Thornton

Carly Pearce

Cody Alan

Cody Johnson

Emily Osment

Emma Roberts

Gayle King

James Van Der Beek

Jane Seymour

Jelly Roll

Max Theriot

Megan Moroney

Melissa Etheridge

Mickey Guyton

Minnie Driver

Montana Jordan

Parmalee

Paul Walter Hauser

