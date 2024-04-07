Alan Ritchson Reveals How Long He'll Play Reacher

You may be wondering how long Alan Ritchson will portray Jack Reacher in Amazon’s Prime Video series Reacher.

So far, the streamer has aired two seasons with a third on the way.

Keep reading to find out more…

Alan told THR, “I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them. They have given me a real career.”

Alan added, “I’m very well taken care of. Amazon especially has really shown their commitment to our future together with our deals and what we have. I’ve got deals with other studios around town that have been very lucrative. But I’ve come to learn that it’s not what matters most. I try to keep my eyes fixed on opportunities to serve others. It’s faith, family, mental health, business practices, all of it is sort of prioritized in the right way that it can work together well in concert.”

“In his own way, Jim Carrey said that he hopes everybody gets as rich as they dream, and then they realize that that’s not what life is about,” he continued.

Find out which 2 stars will be back for Reacher season 3.