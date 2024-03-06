'Reacher' Season 3 Cast Updates: 2 Stars Returning, 5 Actors Joining as Series Regulars

There’s more news about Reacher season three regarding to cast!

So far, the Prime Video hit has two stars confirmed to return from past seasons. In addition, several series regulars have been added to the cast.

Amazon’s Prime Video confirmed earlier this year that the third season in the franchise will be based off of the seventh book in the Lee Child Reacher series, “Persuader,” which takes place in Maine.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the seventh book in the series: Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

