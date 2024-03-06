Wed, 06 March 2024 at 1:09 pm
2 'Big Bang Theory' Stars to Reprise Their Roles in 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale!
The Big Bang Theory fans are in for a real treat!
Two stars of the original CBS series will reprise their roles in the series finale of the prequel series Young Sheldon on May 16.
The news comes a day after CBS officially confirmed that the franchise would continue with a Young Sheldon spinoff with more stars reprising their roles – get all the details!
Click through to find out who…
