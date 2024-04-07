Make Your Own Solar Eclipse Glasses with This NASA-Approved Video

The 2024 Solar Eclipse is taking place tomorrow (April 8) across North America! Fifteen US states will be in the path of totality, which is where the moon will fully block out the sun for a short duration of time.

You’ll be able to see a partial eclipse in other locations as well. However, NASA warns that you can NOT view the eclipse without wearing special protective lenses, and unfortunately, there’s a lot of counterfeits out there. In addition, many are having trouble finding eclipse glasses with only 1 day left before the event.

The space agency warns: “You should never look at the sun directly without equipment that’s specifically designed for solar viewing. Do not use standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes. Sunglasses also do NOT count as protection when attempting to look directly at the sun. ”

NASA uploaded 2 videos for those still in need of protective eyewear: one in 2017 with instructions on how to make your own eclipse viewing device, and another just recently with other methods on how to view the eclipse.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the 2017 video on how to make an eclipse viewing device using a cereal box:

And here’s another with other safe methods to view the eclipse using items like a colander, or even your fingers!

