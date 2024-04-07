Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 07, 2024 at 7:09 pm
By JJ Staff

Amber Riley Arrives in Style at CMT Music Awards 2024

Amber Riley Arrives in Style at CMT Music Awards 2024

Amber Riley is looking fabulous on the red carpet!

The 38-year-old actress and singer arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Amber rocked a stylish black dress complete with sparkles and fringe.

If you didn’t know, Amber is nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for her song “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” from CMT Smashing Glass.

The Glee star is also set to present an award during tonight’s show!

Be sure to see the full list of CMT Awards nominations right here. Also, check out the full list of performers and presenters!

Find out which Glee scene Amber Riley refused to film and why!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Amber Riley at the 2024 CMT Music Awards…
Photos: Getty Images
