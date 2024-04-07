Amber Riley Arrives in Style at CMT Music Awards 2024

Amber Riley is looking fabulous on the red carpet!

The 38-year-old actress and singer arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Amber rocked a stylish black dress complete with sparkles and fringe.

If you didn’t know, Amber is nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for her song “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” from CMT Smashing Glass.

The Glee star is also set to present an award during tonight’s show!

Be sure to see the full list of CMT Awards nominations right here. Also, check out the full list of performers and presenters!

Find out which Glee scene Amber Riley refused to film and why!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Amber Riley at the 2024 CMT Music Awards…