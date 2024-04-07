Young Sheldon's Emily Osment & Montana Jordan Team Up On CMT Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan meet up while arriving for the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The Young Sheldon co-stars are in attendance as they are set to take the stage as presenters during the annual ceremony.

“I’m presenting at the 2024 #CMTAwards! Tune in Sunday at 8/7c on CBS yeehaw 🤠 see you soon, Austin!” Emily wrote on Instagram a few days before.

Their TV show, of course, airs on CBS, which is where the awards show is also airing tonight at 8/7c!

While Young Sheldon may be in the middle of airing it’s seventh and final season, Emily and Montana are set to lead their own spinoff series.

They will reprise their roles of Mandy and George, respectively, and the new show will focus on their lives as young parents raising their family in Texas.

Check out more photos of Emily Osment and Montana Jordan at the CMT Music Awards in the gallery…