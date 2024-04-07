Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 07, 2024 at 7:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Kelsea Ballerini Hits Red Carpet With Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ahead of Hosting CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini is bringing her boyfriend Chase Stokes to her big hosting gig!

The 30-year-old country music star and the 31-year-old Outer Banks actor looked so in love on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Kelsea is set to host the show for the fourth and final time! She is also nominated for a trio of awards and will air a pre-recorded performance.

Her song “If You Got Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” is up for Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Kelsea‘s “Penhouse” video is nominated for Female Video of the Year.

Don’t forget to read the full list of nominees and learn who is performing and presenting at the 2024 CMT Music Awards!

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a David Koma dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Effy jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes on the CMT Music Awards red carpet…
Photos: Getty Images
