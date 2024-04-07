Kelsea Ballerini Hits Red Carpet With Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ahead of Hosting CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini is bringing her boyfriend Chase Stokes to her big hosting gig!

The 30-year-old country music star and the 31-year-old Outer Banks actor looked so in love on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Kelsea is set to host the show for the fourth and final time! She is also nominated for a trio of awards and will air a pre-recorded performance.

Her song “If You Got Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” is up for Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Kelsea‘s “Penhouse” video is nominated for Female Video of the Year.

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a David Koma dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Effy jewelry.

