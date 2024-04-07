Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 07, 2024 at 8:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Emma Roberts Is All Smiles While Arriving at CMT Music Awards 2024

Emma Roberts Is All Smiles While Arriving at CMT Music Awards 2024

Emma Roberts showed off her gorgeous smile as she hit the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The 33-year-old American Horror Story actress wore a flowy dress for her outing this evening.

Emma is among the list of presenters during the annual country music video awards show.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are airing RIGHT NOW on CBS – Be sure to tune in to watch Emma‘s appearance and much more!

In case you missed it, Emma recently opened up about what it was like kissing Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of American Horror Story.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Emma Roberts at the 2024 CMT Music Awards…
Photos: Getty
