Emma Roberts Talks Kissing Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story,' Says it Required 'Major Cleanup'

Emma Roberts spilled the tea about kissing Kim Kardashian in the new episode of American Horror Story: Delicate.

The latest season of the horror anthology returned on Wednesday night (April 3) after a lengthy gap due to the Hollywood strikes. In its comeback episode, Emma and Kim‘s characters shared a kiss before Kim slaps Emma across the face.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Emma opened up about locking lips with the reality star and mogul. She explained that it required “major cleanup” between takes.

“It’s kind of like another day at the office, but my sister was like, ‘No, it’s not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn’t tell me,’” she said, adding that she had forgotten about it.

Emma explained that the scene was fun to film but also messy.

“We were laughing,” she recalled. “We kissed and they said, ‘Cut,’ and Kim looked at me and started laughing and I was like, ‘What?’ I just had her gloss all over my face and so we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect, glossy lips, obviously, and it was everywhere.”

