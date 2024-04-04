Halle Bailey Joins Pharrell's Upcoming Musical Movie Project!

Halle Bailey is joining Universal Pictures’ untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry movie!

The 24-year-old The Little Mermaid star will co-star opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the movie, via Variety.

The two will join Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the coming-of-age musical set in the summer of 1977 Virginia Beach inspired by Atlantis Apartments, Pharrell‘s childhood neighborhood.

Keep reading to find out more…

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry will direct the project based on a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Further plot details and character roles have not yet been revealed.

Halle Bailey also just reacted to the teaser for Disney Junior’s new “Ariel” series inspired by her The Little Mermaid. Find out what she said!