Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, & 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom &amp; More Are Among The Reasons!)

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 3:54 pm
By JJ Staff

Halle Bailey Joins Pharrell's Upcoming Musical Movie Project!

Halle Bailey Joins Pharrell's Upcoming Musical Movie Project!

Halle Bailey is joining Universal Pictures’ untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry movie!

The 24-year-old The Little Mermaid star will co-star opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the movie, via Variety.

The two will join Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the coming-of-age musical set in the summer of 1977 Virginia Beach inspired by Atlantis Apartments, Pharrell‘s childhood neighborhood.

Keep reading to find out more…

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry will direct the project based on a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Further plot details and character roles have not yet been revealed.

Halle Bailey also just reacted to the teaser for Disney Junior’s new “Ariel” series inspired by her The Little Mermaid. Find out what she said!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halle Bailey, Michel Gondry, Movies, Pharrell Williams