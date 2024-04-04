Just Jared's Sephora Savings Event Spring 2024 Recommendations: The Best Beauty Buys That We're Eyeing From Celeb-Owned Brands & More

The Sephora Savings Event is right around the corner, and Just Jared has some recommendations on what to add to your basket.

The beauty retailer’s semi-annual sale allows members of their Beauty Insider program to buy products for upwards of 20% off. Their personal Sephora Collection is 30% off, too!

With so many options and such a good deal, it can be hard to decide what to pick up during the sale. We put together a rundown of some of our favorite products and items that are our own own personal wish list.

Our rundown covers everything from beauty and frangrance to skincare and beyond with several celebrity owned brands mentioned!

Head inside to see Just Jared’s Sephora Savigns Event recommendations…

Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty is one of the most popular celebrity owned beauty brands that you can snag at Sephora. The brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush formula is a fan-favorite with a cult following. However, the newest addition to the brand’s lineup is a powder blush that is sure to be a best-seller during the sale.

The Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush comes in six shades. If you want to copy Selena, her custom shade is Cheer.

Speaking of celeb brands, Lady Gaga‘s Haus Labs is a Sephora exclusive. The brand’s Triclone SkinTech Medium Coverage Foundation has been a viral sensation on TikTok since it was first released.

However, Gaga‘s latest drop is also a powder blush. The Color Fuse Talc-Free Blush Powder is an update on the brand’s original blushes and comes in six vibrant shades.

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty is another iconic brand that you can snag on a discount at Sephora during the sale. Her Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a quality gloss with the perfect formula. Shade Fuchsia Flex is shaping up to be a best-seller with it’s glittery finish and wash of color.

Fenty‘s hot new product, which is sure to be a wish list staple, is the Demi’Glow Light-Diffusing Highlighter. It’s available in 9 shades and promises to provide a subtle, skin-like glow with a lightweight formula.

If celebrity beauty is your thing, you can also shop Jennifer Lopez‘s JLo Beauty, which provides a luxury twist on skincare. Gwen Stefani‘s GXVE Beauty is another option, and the plucky pop star’s brand features some unique twists on classics. Her Can’t Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara has an affordable pricetag and a dedicated following, and her Line It Up Clean 24-Hr Gel Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner is another fav. Shade Bathwater (a shimmering electric blue) is on our wishlist.

Of course, there are some staples that we’ll recommend, too! Melt Cosmetics‘ Ultra Matte Gel Eyeliner is an affordable and versatile product that doesn’t get enough love. It’s long-lasting and a staple for creating a classic winged liner or something more detailed.

If you prefer a liquid liner, Urban Decay‘s 24/7 Inks Easy Ergonomic Eyeliner Pen caught our attention and comes in a variety of colors and finishes. The brand’s 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil is another classic in a different formula.

Charlotte Tilbury‘s Pillow Talk Lipstick is a fan-favorite color, and you can snag a mini set with the lipstick and coordinating liner. The brand’s KISSING Satin Shine Lipsticks recently got a shade extension, too.

Now is a good time to pick up something from Pat McGrath Labs, too. The luxury brand offers excellent sales on its own website, but you’ll never get them for a better price at Sephora. We recommend snagging one of the Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes, which carry a heavy price tag and some of the most special shimmer shades on the market. Our favorite is Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction.

The brand’s new release is the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder in shade Pink.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta‘s brand is guaranteed to be a popular one to shop during the sale. The Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duos frequently sell out and swatch like a dream. On the topic of celeb makeup artists, Makeup by Mario is from Mario Dedivanovic, who is famous for working with Kim Kardashian. The brand’s new drop is the Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals, and it’s getting good reviews.

Are eyeshadow palettes your thing? There are a few that caught our eyes during the sale!

First up is Danessa Myricks Beauty‘s Groundwork: Blooming Romance Palette. It’s an all-matte palette with cream and powder formulas in shades of rose. Use it on your eyes, lips or face and the creativity is boundless. If you want some shimmer, finish off an eye look with the brand’s Colorfix Liquid Pigments.

Huda Beauty‘s Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette is also on our list. It boasts a variety of finishes ranging from quality mattes to high-impact metallics. It’s the follow-up to 2022′s Empowered Eyeshadow Palette, which is much warmer-toned.

If you’re into luxury beauty, check out Tom Ford‘s quads. They carry a hefty price point but have a dedicated fandom.

Natasha Denona is another luxury brand worth buying. The brand’s eyeshadow formulas are personal favorites. 2023′s Yucca palette and I Need a Nude palette were on many best-of lists going into 2024.

Now is a great time to pick up your favorite fragrances at a bit of a discount. If you’re looking for a new one to try out, we recommend reaching for something from Commodity. The brand’s fragrances are available at three different levels of strength – Personal, Expressive and Bold. Our personal favorite is Milk Expressive, a toasty but sweet fragrance that evokes toasted marshmallows.

Sephora’s fragrance Sampler Sets are also a great buy during the sale. For instance, the Deluxe Best-Selling Mini Perfume Sampler Set contains samples of 7 of the store’s bestsellers. You can try them all and trade in a voucher for another bottle of your fav. There’s also a Cologne Sampler Set.

Skincare is another big buy! The brands that are on our wish list include Glow Recipe, Farmacy and Sol de Janeiro (their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a best-seller).

Now’s the time to test out some of Tatcha‘s pricier skincare, too!

If you’re in the market for haircare, Olaplex comes highly recommended. JVN, owned by Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, will also be available at a discount. So is Tracee Eliss Ross‘ PATTERN.

The Sephora Savings Event is open to all Beauty Insider members at Sephora, but it opens earlier for Rouge members, who will get 20% off starting on April 5. VIB members will be able to access 15% off starting on April 9 and Insider members have 10% off starting on April 9. The sale runs until April 15. The Sephora Collection will be 30% off for the entire time.

To access your discount, use the code YAYSAVE at checkout.

Learn more about the sale! If you’re still looking for more recommendations, check out Sephora’s bestsellers list.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.