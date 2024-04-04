NFL Network Lays Off 4 Popular Reporters, Reason Why Explained

The NFL Network, which is the TV network dedicated to football both in season and during the off season, has shockingly cut four of their biggest on-air personalities.

Among those getting fired were Andrew Siciliano, Will Selva, James Palmer, and Melissa Stark.

Keep reading to find out why…

You may recognize Will from his weekday gig as an NFL insider on Good Morning Football. Andrew was an on-air analyst and you may also recognize him from his gig as the face of the Red Zone Channel. James was also an on-air national reporter for the network. Melissa worked numerous opportunities throughout her career, most recently as the host of NFL 360.

In a statement, via Deadline, the NFL Network said, “As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond. That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”