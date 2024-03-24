Top Stories
Mar 24, 2024 at 1:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian & Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. Face Split Rumors Amid New Breakup Reports

Kim Kardashian and rumored boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr are facing some new rumors about their alleged romance, which some reports are claiming is now over.

The 43-year-old The Kardashians star and the 31-year-old NFL player have allegedly been dating for about six months, but according to new reports, they may be parting ways.

The reported couple are “no longer seeing one another,” via Daily Mail, adding that the relationship is “understood to be over.”

The report remains unconfirmed, although the two have not been seen together since March 10 and a joint appearance at the the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Kim and Odell first sparked dating rumors last year when she attended his 31st birthday party.

Then in February, the two were photographed together for the first time while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

A source also spoke out about their relationship that month.
