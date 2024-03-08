'Glee' Star Amber Riley Explains Why She Refused to Film Sex Scene With Chord Overstreet

Glee alum Amber Riley is opening up about a decision she made while filming the show.

The 38-year-old actress played Mercedes Jones from 2009 to 2015. Her character was romantically involved with Chord Overstreet‘s Sam Evans throughout the series’ run.

During a recent appearance on the And That’s What You Really Missed podcast with hosts Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, Amber revealed that Mercedes was originally supposed to lose her virginity to Sam in a “full blown” sex scene.

“I told [Glee co-creator] Brad [Falchuk], ‘Absolutely not,’” Amber recalled. “He gave me the blue pages or whatever. It was written. I said, ‘No.’”

She then revealed how Brad responded after she rejected his idea.

“He said, ‘Well what if we just, you know, have you guys hold hands and walk to the room and then like close the door,’” she shared. “And I was just like, ‘No, I’m not doing it.’”

Amber explained why she opposed the scene.

“I don’t tell y’all, no. I don’t fight on anything. … This, it would have been so awkward, and I feel like it would have read awkward. I also just feel like it just wasn’t what my character would have done. I just didn’t feel that way,” she said.

