Austin Butler Reveals the Actors Who Inspired His 'Dune: Part Two' Performance

Austin Butler is sharing the inspiration behind his performance in Dune: Part Two!

The 32-year-old actor plays Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve‘s sequel to 2021′s Dune.

The nephew of Stellan Skarsgard‘s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Feyd-Rautha is a ferocious fighter who’s referred to as “psychotic” in the film by Florence Pugh‘s Princess Irulan.

In a recent interview, Austin revealed who his portrayal of the extreme character was modeled by!

“I’ve always been inspired by Gary Oldman in many of his roles,” he told NME. “Léon: The Professional, or True Romance, or The Fifth Element.”

The Elvis star continued, “And you know, we’ve talked about Heath Ledger a lot, the sense of play that he had. And like I say, it’s not the specific things, but it’s more general inspiration.”

