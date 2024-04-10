Is Taylor Swift Performing at Coachella 2024? Rumors Circulate That Pop Star Will Take the Stage

The 2024 Coachella Music Festival is right around the corner, and Swifties are beginning to wonder if Taylor Swift will take the stage.

The 34-year-old pop titan is not one of the scheduled performers set to headline the legendary festival, which takes place every year in Indio, Calif. This year’s festival is happening during the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

However, Coachella is renowned for surprise guests. And there are a few reasons why it seems likely that Taylor could pop up at some point over the next two weekends.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s rumored Coachella appearance…

Taylor has been very busy over the last few years, especially since she’s been traveling the globe for her Eras Tour. However, she’s off throughout April before the show kicks off again with a European leg.

On top of the fact that her schedule is open, she’s also dropping her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. Coachella would be an ultimate promotional moment.

What’s more, many of Taylor‘s close friends and collaborators are performing during the festival this year.

Lana Del Rey, her “Snow on the Beach” duet partner, is headlining Friday night. Frequent creative partner Jack Antonoff‘s band Bleachers is also taking the stage. As is Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter.

Any of those sets would be a great opportunity to belt out a couple of hits with her pals.

Finally, Taylor‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce was recently asked if he was attending the big event, and he had a very coy answer.

We’ll update you if we learn anymore definitive about Taylor!

Check out the lineup for Coachella!