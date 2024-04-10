Top Stories
Apr 10, 2024 at 9:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Who is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer?' Former 'The Bachelor' Star Unmasked During Transformers Night

Who is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer?' Former 'The Bachelor' Star Unmasked During Transformers Night

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the new episode of The Masked Singer!

There was a double elimination during the latest episode of The Masked Singer!

Episode five of season 11 of the hit FOX competition series aired on Wednesday (April 10), which saw the return of Group A fan-favorites The Starfish, Ugly Sweater, The Lovebird, The Goldfish, and new Wild Card contestant The Koala.

The theme of the episode was “Transformers Night” and the contestants performed songs that appeared in the Transformers movies.

After performing “All That You Are” by Goo Goo Dolls, Lovebird did not secure the needed votes to continue in the competition and was one of the two contestants that got sent home.

Who was hiding under the mask? A former Bachelor lead!

Click on the next slide to find out who was under the Lovebird mask…

Photos: FOX
