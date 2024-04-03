Travis Kelce Reveals If He's Going to Coachella After Unverified Report He Is Attending With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is sharing the possibility of him going to the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival this year!

The 34-year-old Super Bowl champion was recently reported to be attending with girlfriend Taylor Swift, and now he’s setting the record straight on whether he will be making it out to the desert or not.

“I am a Coachella guy,” he told People. “I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

While Coachella runs across two weekends later this month, Travis is unsure if he’ll be able to make either one as he’s getting busier and busier during the off season!

“I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here,” the athlete shared.

While he didn’t mention Taylor, we could see her attending this year’s Coachella to support some of her friends who are performing!

Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter are performing on Friday (April 12, 19). Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers and Ice Spice are performing on Saturday (April 13, 20).

