'American Idol' Season 22 - Top 14 Revealed as 6 Contestants Are Sent Home

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the late episode of American Idol!

American Idol has revealed the Top 14 for season 22!

The long-running singing competition series aired its first live episode of the season on Monday (April 15) with the Top 20 contestants hoping for a spot in the next round.

Host Ryan Seacrest first announced the 10 contestants that were safe based on having the most votes from America.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were then tasked with saving four singers from the bottom 10 before sending home the remaining six contestants.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sunday and Monday nights at at 8/7c on ABC.

