Dua Lipa Breaks Down Her Cameos in 'Barbie' & 'Argylle'

Dua Lipa is making her mark on the big screen!

The 28-year-old pop star has made a pair of small appearances in movies recently. In 2023, she made a cameo as a mermaid in Greta Gerwig‘s mega-hit Barbie. Earlier this year, Dua played the character Lagrange in Matthew Vaughn‘s Argylle.

In her recent interview for the Time 100 Most Influential People issue, Dua explained what it was like to take on her so-called “little baby roles.”

“I loved being on set,” the Grammy-winner said. “I love the idea of embodying a different character and having an assignment.”

She continued, “I also love when I go to a photo shoot, and I can completely change up my look. It gives me like a different persona.”

In addition to Dua‘s role as a mermaid in Barbie, her song “Dance the Night,” from the film’s official soundtrack, was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

As for Dua‘s future in film, she will appear in Pedro Almodovar‘s upcoming movie The Room Next Door alongside Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, and Alessandro Nivola.

