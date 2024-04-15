Dua Lipa Explains Her Belief in Manifesting & Knowing What Her Third Album Would Be Like While Working on Her Debut

Dua Lipa knows what she wants!

The 28-year-old “Illusion” singer-songwriter opened up in a cover story for the Time 100 issue, out now.

During the conversation, Dua got candid about jotting things down and manifesting her dreams, people’s perceptions of Kosovo and Albania, knowing what kind of album she was making many years ago, and what the future holds.

Click through to find out what Dua Lipa had to say…