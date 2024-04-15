Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd & Station 19's Danielle Savre Bring His 2 Kids to 'Bluey' Event

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kevin McKidd is making another red carpet appearance with his girlfriend, Station 19‘s Danielle Savre!

The 50-year-old actor and 35-year-old actress took his kids, Aiden, 5, and Nava, 4, to the Bluey premiere party held at the Walt Disney Studios on Saturday (April 13) in Burbank, Calif.

Aiden and Nava are Kevin‘s kids he shares with his ex wife Arielle Goldrath. It was announced back in December 2022 that Kevin and Arielle had split after five years of marriage.

Also seen at the event was Kevin‘s Grey’s Anatomy co-star Caterina Scorsone with one of her daughters, Pippa, 7, who she shares with ex Rob Giles.

