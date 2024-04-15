Top Stories
Apr 15, 2024 at 10:30 am
By JJ Staff

'Tulsa King' Season 2 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Star Joining!

'Tulsa King' Season 2 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Star Joining!

Tulsa King is one of the biggest new shows on TV!

The Paramount+ crime drama TV series centers around a Mafia capo who just got out of prison and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization.

After its premiere back in November 2022, the series was renewed for a second season. While we don’t have a return date just yet, we already know who is set to return – and at least one star who is joining the cast.

Click through to find out who is expected to return for Tulsa King Season 2…

Photos: Paramount Plus
