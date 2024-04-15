Caitlin Clark Drafted to Indiana Fever In WNBA First Round Pick, Date of First Game Revealed

Caitlin Clark has officially been drafted into the WNBA, marking a dream come true!

After an incredible season and career in the NCAA, the 22-year-old athlete was the Indiana Fever’s No 1 draft pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday evening (April 15) at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

“INDIANA LETS GOOOOO!!!! @IndianaFever,” Caitlin excitedly tweeted later in the night.

Ahead of the draft, Caitlin opened up about how she’s living her dreams.

“This is a dream, this is something I wrote down on a piece of paper when I was in, like, second grade. Get a basketball scholarship. Play in the WNBA. This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said during interviews with the Associated Press and TODAY.

Following her drafting to the Indiana Fever, Caitlin will be making her WNBA debut when the Fever’s season kicks off on May 14th against the Connecticut Sun!

Just a couple days before the draft, Caitlin made an appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she hilariously roasted Michael Che during Weekend Update.

FYI: Caitlin is wearing Prada.

