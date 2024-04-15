Donald Glover Announces Final Pair of Childish Gambino Albums

Donald Glover made a big announcement!

The 40-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance during Tyler, the Creator‘s Coachella set on Saturday (April 13).

On Sunday (April 14), Donald announced that he will release his final album under his stage name Childish Gambino.

During a converstation with Gilga Radio, the artist confirmed that he will release a pair of records, the first of which will be the complete version of his 2020 album 3.15.20 under a new name. Donald‘s final Childish Gambino album will serve as the soundtrack to his upcoming movie Bando Storm and the New World.

“The project I put out, 3.15.20 that no one’s ever heard of, people didn’t even know I put it out, it was originally titled Atavista, it was supposed to be Atavista,” he explained. “But we put it out quickly, I didn’t master or mix it, I just kind of put it out… We put it out, we finished it, it’s Atavista, we’re putting that out. But then after that, there’s a Childish Gambino album, the final Childish Gambino album.”

