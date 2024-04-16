Lily Gladstone & Riley Keough Keep Close at LA Premiere of Their New Series 'Under the Bridge'

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough share a sweet embrace while hitting the carpet at the premiere of their new limited series Under the Bridge held at DGA Theater Complex on Monday evening (April 15) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were also joined at the event by co-stars Matt Craven, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G, Anoop Desai, Ella Dixon and Isabella Leon.

Under the Bridge is based on the true-crime book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey, and tells the true story of 14-year old Reena Virk (Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling insights about the unlikely killer.

The first two episodes of the series debut THIS Wednesday (April 17) on Hulu, with new episodes weekly. Check out the trailer here!

FYI: Riley is wearing Chanel.

