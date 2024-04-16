Angelina Jolie Honors 'The Outsiders' Broadway Musical With New Tattoo!

Angelina Jolie has a new tattoo, and there’s a special meaning behind it!

In case you weren’t aware, the 48-year-old actress recently celebrated the opening of Broadway’s The Outsiders, for which she serves as a producer.

While appearing at the musical’s opening night on Thursday (April 11) in New York City, Angelina showed off a new tattoo on her forearm, and it references The Outsiders!

The production is an adaptation of S.E. Hinton‘s 1967 novel of the same name. Angelina‘s tattoo features the words, “Stay Gold” in cursive handwriting, replicating the book’s most famous line.

Several others who worked on The Outsiders with Angelina got the same tattoo, according to People. Writer Justin Levine and director Danya Taymore also got the phrase inked on their forearms.

Justin showed off his tattoo on his Instagram Story on Sunday (April 14), tagging artist Mark Mahoney.

If you haven't seen, Angelina Jolie spoke about her daughter Vivienne's involvement in The Outsiders.