Angelina Jolie Explains Daughter Vivienne's Love for Theater Following Involvement in 'The Outsiders' Broadway Production

Angelina Jolie is offering some insight into her daughter Vivienne‘s love for theater!

If you weren’t aware, the 15-year-old worked alongside her mother on the new Broadway musical production of S. E. Hinton‘s 1967 novel The Outsiders.

While appearing at the premiere of Broadway’s The Outsiders on Thursday (April 11), Angelina discussed Vivienne‘s role in the project and her enthusiasm for theater.

The 48-year-old actress told People that Vivienne is her family’s biggest “theater head.”

“Hands down,” Angelina said. “She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this.’”

Regarding Vivienne‘s work on The Outsiders, the Eternals star jokingly detailed her daughter’s commitment to the project.

“She’s been a really tough assistant,” Angelina said. “She takes it very, very seriously.”

