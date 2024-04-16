Nelly Furtado Joins Lucy Boynton & Justin H Min at 'Greatest Hits' Premiere After Surprise Coachella Performance

Nelly Furtado and Lucy Boynton pose for photos together at the premiere of their new movie The Greatest Hits held at El Capitan Theatre on Monday (April 15) in Hollywood.

The two ladies were joined by their co-stars Justin H Min and Austin Crute, as well as writer/director Ned Benson.

Noticeably missing at the premiere was David Corenswet, who is currently off filming the upcoming Superman movie!

In the movie, Harriet (Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

The Greatest Hits is currently out on Hulu. Check out the trailer here!

A couple days earlier, Nelly was a surprise guest during Dom Dolla‘s set at Coachella on Saturday (April 13), and she took a little fumble, which resulted in cutting her finger and drawing blood. You can see a pic of her injury here!

“My very first COACHELLA ! What a dream 💖🦋☁️ @domdolla,” she captioned a series of photos and video from her appearance.

