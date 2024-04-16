Top Stories
Apr 16, 2024 at 12:55 am
By JJ Staff

Nelly Furtado Joins Lucy Boynton & Justin H Min at 'Greatest Hits' Premiere After Surprise Coachella Performance

Nelly Furtado Joins Lucy Boynton & Justin H Min at 'Greatest Hits' Premiere After Surprise Coachella Performance

Nelly Furtado and Lucy Boynton pose for photos together at the premiere of their new movie The Greatest Hits held at El Capitan Theatre on Monday (April 15) in Hollywood.

The two ladies were joined by their co-stars Justin H Min and Austin Crute, as well as writer/director Ned Benson.

Noticeably missing at the premiere was David Corenswet, who is currently off filming the upcoming Superman movie!

In the movie, Harriet (Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

The Greatest Hits is currently out on Hulu. Check out the trailer here!

A couple days earlier, Nelly was a surprise guest during Dom Dolla‘s set at Coachella on Saturday (April 13), and she took a little fumble, which resulted in cutting her finger and drawing blood. You can see a pic of her injury here!

“My very first COACHELLA ! What a dream 💖🦋☁️ @domdolla,” she captioned a series of photos and video from her appearance.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Nelly Furtado, Lucy Boynton and more at The Greatest Hits premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 01
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 02
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 03
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 04
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 05
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 06
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 07
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 08
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 09
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 10
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 11
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 12
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 13
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 14
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 15
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 16
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 17
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 18
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 19
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 20
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 21
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 22
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 23
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 24
nelly furtado joins lucy boynton justin h min at greatest hits premiere 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Austin Crute, Justin H. Min, Lucy Boynton, Nelly Furtado