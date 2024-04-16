Noah Beck Seemingly Responds to Rumors He's Dating His Friend Carter Gregory

Noah Beck is seemingly addressing speculation that he has a boyfriend!

The 22-year-old social media influencer’s most recent public relationship was with Dixie D’Amelio. The two broke up in November 2022.

Rumors have swirled lately regarding Noah‘s relationship with Carter Gregory. Some fans believe they are dating after videos of them hugging and a photo of Noah kissing Carter‘s cheek circulated online.

Noah took to Instagram on Monday (April 15) to make a comment that appears pointed at the rumors.

He wrote on his Story, “ya’ll don’t be hugging ur friends???”

The TikTok star has not addressed the speculation more directly since posting the Instagram Story.

Back in July 2023, Noah Beck shared some rare comments about his relationship with Dixie D’Amelio.